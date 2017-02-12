Baltimore, Maryland – Fallen EMT/firefighter remembered 10 years after her death

Brenham, Texas – EMS saving lives by carrying blood in ambulances

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina – EMT adopts baby he delivered on emergency call

Armour, South Dakota – EMT leading charge for statewide CPR instruction

Walterboro, South Carolina – Man, 82, believed to be oldest EMT in the state, dies in a car crash on the way to his brother’s funeral

Bolton, UK – Two arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after man falls ill and disruption stops paramedics treating him

Wales, UK – Man spat in paramedic’s face as he carried out duties