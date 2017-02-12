** Colorado paramedic still missing after July disappearance; family now offering reward

** Could Texas paramedics in Waco soon be allowed to carry guns on calls?

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Relatives of a missing Colorado paramedic are now offering a financial reward for information on his whereabouts. That is the word from The Denver Channel (Jaclyn Allen/February 10) which said the family of Lakewood resident Eric Pracht have now put up $10,000 for the purpose. According to the newspaper, Pracht disappeared last July after an argument with his friends. Police say the case is now cold and they are looking to the public for leads. There has been no activity on his bank accounts and pinging his phone has also been fruitless. Lakewood Police Department spokesman Steve Davis said it now looks like foul play is involved.

** Waco, Texas paramedics and firefighters could soon carry handguns on calls. That is the word from The Waco Tribune (February 11) which said the possibility is being dangled after lobbying by state lawmakers. According to the newspaper, McLennan County state representatives are supporting the move. Emergency responders would, however, have to have the proper permits in place. City Fire Chief Bobby Tatum said he is opposed to the practice. Tatum is in line with current fire department policy prohibiting on-duty personnel from carrying guns. If House Bill 982 passes, it would override that dictate. College Station Rep. Kyle Kacal said aside from protection the bill is mainly aimed at volunteer responders who carry guns all the time anyway. Kacal said the potential statue saves time in an emergency response, since paged volunteers would not be forced to remove and store their guns.