Thunder Bay, Ontario – EMS service eliminates unnecessary procedure
Surrey, BC – Did slow ambulance response time cost a city teen his life?
Tulsa, Oklahoma – Lawsuit: EMSA company president accepted kickbacks in exchange for contract
San Francisco, California – 911 ambulance response meltdown alarms officials
London, UK – Desperate ambulance trusts offer paramedics sign-on bonuses of up to 10K pounds as they try to fill vacancies
Bromsgrove, UK – Ex ambulance medic jailed after crash killed his friend
Tasmania, Australia – Anti-violence ad appears to be working, says Ambulance Tasmania