UNITED STATES NEWS

** Florida police in Fort Myers are investigating after a Christmas evening incident in which an ambulance was fired upon by an unknown shooter. That is the word from The Lee Herald (December 26) which said the incident resulted in bullets penetrating the EMS rig’s windshield. According to the newspaper, medics were treating a patient in the rear cab at the time the shooting occurred. No one was injured in the incident. Police said the ambulance was likely hit by stray bullets rather than by targeted shots. A Crimestoppers appeal for information has been issued.

UNITED KINGDOM NEWS

** Authorities in North Wales will be convening an inquest into the death of a paramedic who went missing in January of this year. The Daily Post (Hywel Trewyn/December 21) said the look-see would examine the mental health patient discharge policies at the Betsi Cadwalader University Health Board. According to the newspaper, Rhyl resident Michael Andrew Capper, 56, was found dead on January 22nd. He had been missing since December 29, 2015. Capper had been a patient at the above mentioned facility but had been moved to a different ward due to flooding. Police said the death was not suspicious. The inquest begins March 27th.