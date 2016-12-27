by In

Kamloops, BC – Flurry of Boxing Day crashes keeps paramedics on the run

Walnut Creek, California – Firefighter involved in drunken brawl with police officers fighting to keep their EMT certificates

Allegheny County, Washington – County may ask for legislation to protect police, firefighters, EMS

Jacksonville, Florida – Ambulance crew crashes into Radio Shack

Jefferson Hills, Pennsylvania – Former EMT accused of harassing, inappropriately touching fellow medic

New South Wales, Australia – Union welcomes jailing of man who assaulted paramedic

Cape Town, South Africa – Ambulance crew robbed at gunpoint