Lower Mainland, BC – Ambulance service had almost 100 calls in queue waiting for assigned units

St. John’s, Newfoundland – Strike looking for paramedics in rural Newfoundland as last chance talks break down

Calgary, AB – Alberta to contract out some ambulance rides, but few details available

West Allis, Wisconsin – No Surpises Act; protections gap exposed by ambulance bill

Washington, D.C. – National EMT shortage threatens patient care

London, UK – British nurses and paramedics plan more strikes in 2023