Lower Mainland, BC – Ambulance service had almost 100 calls in queue waiting for assigned units
St. John’s, Newfoundland – Strike looking for paramedics in rural Newfoundland as last chance talks break down
Calgary, AB – Alberta to contract out some ambulance rides, but few details available
West Allis, Wisconsin – No Surpises Act; protections gap exposed by ambulance bill
Washington, D.C. – National EMT shortage threatens patient care
London, UK – British nurses and paramedics plan more strikes in 2023