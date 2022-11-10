** Fire, EMS group in Washington D.C. suing over facial hair ban

UNITED STATES NEWS

** An EMS and Fire group in Washington D.C. are apparently suing the District over a facial hair prohibition. That is the word from Fox 5 DC (November 9) which said four providers claim the city’s dictate is violating their rights. According to the news site, all four men wear beards due to their Muslim or Jewish faiths. Their suit cites a federal judge’s 2007 decision allowing the wearing of beards for religious adherents. DC EMS, which has not commented on the matter, began enforcing the beard ban in 2020 when the COVID pandemic began. The litigants claim their incomes were impacted after being placed in office jobs instead of in the field.