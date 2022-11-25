** Former Ontario paramedic given nine months house arrest after child porn conviction

CANADA NEWS

** Nine months house arrest and a subsequent nine month curfew is the sentence given to a former Ontario paramedic convicted of making child porn. That is the word from the Chatham Daily News (Susan Gamble/November 24) which said Norfolk resident Todd Frederick Boylan, 49, who was also an auxiliary police officer, pleaded guilty to the charge. According to the news site, Justice Gethin Edward said Boylan’s phone photos were largely benign and depicted fully clothed children in public places. However, a subsequent search of his home found images of the buttocks of young boys and girls. Boylan, himself, sparked the investigation into his actions when he contacted police about a child he believed was in danger. Oddly, the child did not exist but his behaviour eventually led to the execution of a search warrant.