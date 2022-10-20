** New Brunswick offering 10-week French language training program for EMTs

CANADA NEWS

** New Brunswick is offering a ten-week French language training program for EMTs starting January 4th. That is the word from a government press release (October 20) which said the course is being subsidized by WorkingNB and the Department of Post-Secondary Education, Training, and Labour. Other cooperating agencies include Ambulance NB, the Paramedic Association of New Brunswick and the College Communautaire du Nouveau-Brunswick (CCNB Campbellton campus). If interest is high, the college says a second course at Bathurst could also take place. According to the write-up, reintroducing EMTs to the province to work in transfer units is intended to ease pressure on paramedics responding to emergency calls. The approach is part of the provincial health plan dubbed Stabilizing Health Care: An Urgent Call to Action.