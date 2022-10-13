** Military unveils tribute to US Navy corpsmen in North Carolina

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Military personnel and supporters in Jacksonville, North Carolina have erected a monument to honor the contributions of US Navy corpsmen. That is the word from WNCT (Cheyenne Pagan/October 12) which said an unveiling ceremony was held at the Corpsmen Memorial at Lejeune Memorial Gardens on Wednesday. According to the news site, the ceremony comes after over 15 years of effort to fundraise to get the commemoration in place. The statue depicts a corpsman shielding a wounded marine with his own body while bullets fly around them. Corpsman Memorial Foundation spokesman Raymond Applewhite said the tribute is long overdue and reminds people of the bravery of Navy medics.