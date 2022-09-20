** Western Cape premier in South Africa pays tribute to LODD paramedic pair

SOUTH AFRICA NEWS

** Western Cape politicians have publicly paid tribute to two paramedics killed early Sunday morning after the ambulance they were in was hit head-on by a truck. The Dispatch (September 19) quoted Premier Alan Winde and health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo as saying the duo were exceptional people whose loss will leave a lasting wound. According to the news site, the practitioners have been identified as Thani Magalakanga, 32, and Mario Vergotine, 30 who were working in the Witzenberg municipality when the accident occurred. The EMS unit was not loaded with a patient at the time. Funeral services are pending.