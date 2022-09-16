** Off-duty female NY EMT struck by vehicle, critically injured by hit-and-run driver

UNITED STATES NEWS

** An off-duty New York EMT from Staten Island was critically injured Thursday after being struck by a hit-and-run driver. PIX11 (September 16) said the female medic, 29, was getting into her vehicle when a Chevrolet tagged her. The driver then fled the scene on foot. According to the news site, the unidentified practitioner suffered traumatic injuries. The driver of the vehicle, meanwhile, is now in custody.