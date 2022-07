by In

Muskoka, Ontario – Paramedic calls increase by 25 per cent

Hennepin County, Minnesota – County EMS announces new “Jump Car” program meant to speed up 911 response call times

Harvard, Illinois – Woman charged with punching paramedic/firefighter at train station

East of England, UK – Three new electric vehicles join service

London, UK – Ambulance services don’t know where thousands of defibrillators are

Romford, UK – Paramedics set up units inside A & E to ease long queues