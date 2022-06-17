** Ontario police charge Wawa paramedic in fatal ambulance crash

CANADA NEWS

** Ontario police in Wawa have charged a paramedic with careless driving causing death after a February 20th accident in which his ambulance hit a snowplow. That is the word from CTV (Chelsea Papineau/June 17) which said the unidentified practitioner, 45, who has worked EMS for over a decade, has also been tagged with careless driving causing bodily harm. According to the news site, the 11 a.m. accident killed a 68-year-old passenger in the EMS unit. The charged paramedic, meanwhile, as well as his partner, continues to recover from his injuries. If convicted, he could face up to a $50,000 fine and/or two years in prison. His licence could also be suspended for up to five years. The accused next court date is July 21.