** UK man sentenced to nearly decade behind bars after stabbing two paramedics

UNITED KINGDOM NEWS

** A man who stabbed two responding paramedics last July 6th has been sentenced to nine years in jail. That is the word from the BBC (July 9) which said Ashmore Park resident Martyn Smith, 52, was handed the sentence after admitting wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm x 2. According to the news site, Smith attacked the practitioners after they attempted to do a welfare check at his Wolverhampton home. Medic Michael Hipgrave, 52, from Shropshire required surgery for his wounds, while Willenhall provider Deena Evans, 40, was in hospital for two days due to both nerve damage and a chest wound. Both have since returned to work. The West Midlands Ambulance Service, meanwhile, now uses bodycams with all 1,288 frontline staff.