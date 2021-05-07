** Tennessee paramedic charged in murder of wife and father-in-law says older man killed his daughter and tried to kill him

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Tennessee paramedic from Clarksville who was arrested Tuesday for homicide x 2 has foisted the blame for his wife’s murder on her own father who also died in the January 20, 2021 incident. That is the word from Clarksville Now (Keely Quinlan/May) which quoted Matthew Konen, 31, as alleging during the 911 call that the elder man shot his daughter before turning the gun on Matthew. Matthew claims he then grabbed the pistol and beat his father-in law into unconsciousness. Police identified the victims as Rachel Konen, 30, and her dad David Rodgers, 62. There is no word on Konen’s next court date.