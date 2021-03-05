** New Jersey EMT attacked, stabbed by patient

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A New Jersey EMT from East Orange continues to recover after being stabbed by a patient he was transporting to Clara Mass Hospital Thursday. That is the word from RLS Metro (March 4) which said the 10:35 p.m. incident resulted in the Pulse Medical Transportation provider suffering wounds to his arm. According to the news site, police are still investigating the attack, though the EMT is expected to recover fully. There is no word on whether or not an arrest has been made or what the motive for the attack might have been.