** Ohio EMT headed to jail for one year on child sex conviction

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A former Ohio EMT from Dresden has been sentenced to a year in jail for attempted gross sexual imposition with a 13-year-old girl. That is the word from Y-City News (February 10) which said Jestin Brown, 26, will also be registered as a sex offender for the next 15 years because of the conviction. According to the newspaper, particulars of the offence involve Brown inducing the girl to touch him sexually. His lawyers said he is remorseful and requested community service as a punishment. However, Judge Kelly Cottrill demurred, saying the sexual crime’s seriousness warranted incarceration. Brown does not have any other felonies on his criminal record.