Shots fired at Canton, Ohio moving ambulance following domestic dispute

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Ohio police in Canton are searching for a man who allegedly shot at a moving ambulance Thursday afternoon. That is the word from the Canton Repository (Lori Steineck/February 26) which said the 3:25 p.m. incident, believed to have followed a domestic dispute between two men, also included the weapon firing at two other vehicles. According to the newspaper, a warrant is now active for Willie Edward Evans Jr., 36. Pending charges include obstructing official business, having weapons under disability, firing over a roadway, and felonious assault x 3. The two paramedic/firefighters on-board the EMS unit, meanwhile, were not injured. The ambulance, however, was grazed by two bullets.