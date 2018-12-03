** UK medic convicted of harassing ex-girlfriend; subject of restraining order

UNITED KINGDOM NEWS

** A North West Ambulance Service paramedic from Haydock has been handed a two-year conditional discharge after he was convicted of harassing his ex-girlfriend. That is the word from the St. Helens Star (Simon Mulligan/November 3) which said David Ball, 49, was handed the sentence after a two day trial. According to the newspaper, Ball sent the woman unsolicited and unwanted texts and messages. In addition, he posted unflattering remarks about her on social media, showed up at her home uninvited, and contacted her relatives to get them to call her on his behalf. Along with the conditional discharge, Ball is now the subject of a restraining order from now until 2020. He was ordered to pay both court costs and 200 pounds in compensation to his ex. A spokesman for the ambulance service, meanwhile, said an internal investigation has begun as a result of the conviction.