** Texas paramedic arrested for second time in six months for domestic violence; trial on first incident upcoming

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Texas paramedic from Bexar County has been arrested for the second time in six months for domestic violence. That is the word from KSAT (Mariah Medina/December 10) which said Barry William Uhr, 43, allegedly assaulted his girlfriend Friday by punching her in the face and grabbing her throat. According to the news site, Uhr was also arrested in June for attacking his wife and child. He now faces a third-degree felony tag for continuous violence against family. It is not known whether or not he still works for the San Antonio Fire Department as a paramedic. He was employed with the agency at the time of his first arrest six months ago. He is currently awaiting trial on that incident.