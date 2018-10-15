** Former Texas fire lieutenant/EMT pleads guilty to videotaping female colleagues in locker room

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A former fire lieutenant/EMT from Austin, Texas has struck a plea deal with prosecutors after pleading guilty to putting a camera in a locker room so he could spy on female firefighters. That is the word from KXAN (Kate Winkle/October 12) which said James Baker’s deal includes a deferred adjudication probation of 5 years. According to the news site, the agreement means Baker, 53, avoids jail time, but will still be monitored, prevented from traveling outside the US, and must abstain from alcohol and drugs. Police say Baker, who was caught before managing to view any video, has agreed to relinquish his EMT and EMT instructor credentials. While inside making his plea Friday, Baker’s colleagues picketed the courthouse to protest his light sentence. Austin Firefighters Association President Bob Nicks said justice has not been done in the case. Clandestinely videotaping another person is a felony and normally comes with a six months to two years jail term, as well as five years probation.