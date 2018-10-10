by In

Peel Region, Ontario – Paramedics union says criticism of new deployment system about safety, not politics

Lincoln, Nebraska – Lincoln looking for more paramedics

Chicago, Illinois – City unveils SMART911 to provide info to first responders

Clearwater, Florida – Employee accuses paramedics group of invading his privacy

North Yorkshire, UK – Ambulance driver faces jail

London, UK – Ambulances being used as taxis heaping needless pressure on A & Es

Belfast, Northern Ireland – Demand for NI ambulance service jumps 50 % in five years