Michigan man sent to prison for impersonating paramedic

** A Michigan man from Grande Rapids will be spending the next nine months in jail after being found guilty of impersonating a paramedic. That is the word from Michigan Live (John Tunison/May 15) which said Anthony Mario Fortuna, 42, was handed the sentence Tuesday. According to the news site, Fortuna undertook the ruse on January 19th during a ride along with American Medical Response (AMR). Inexplicably, he wore an AMR uniform during the excursion, started an IV on a patient, and may have give medications to other patients. He also helped to load and unload patients. Police said he was friends with a former AMR employee and had said he used to work with AMR in New York. Fortuna’s foray into prison will not be his first. In September 2017, he was released from federal custody after serving four years for claiming there was a plot to blow up the Gerald R. Ford Federal Building and the Palisades nuclear plant.