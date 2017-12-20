** Ohio man arrested for allegedly stealing ambulance

** Ohio police in Martins Ferry have arrested a man for allegedly stealing an ambulance Tuesday. That is the word from WTRF (December 20) which said Anthony Norman apparently made off with the EMS unit while medics were undertaking a patient transport in Belmont County. According to the news site, Norman was apprehended inside the prehospital rig while on Interstate 70. He has been charged with several tags including grand theft and disrupting public services. At press time, he was being held in jail pending the posting of a $23,000 bail. There is no word on what might have motivated Norman’s actions.