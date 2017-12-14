** Maryland firefighter’s lawyer says his client has an alibi and is not guilty in shooting death of EMT

** The attorney for a Maryland firefighter, accused of murdering an Upper Fells Point EMT/firefighter November 30th, says his client is not guilty of the alleged crime. That is the word from The Baltimore Sun (Kevin Rector/December 12) which said Singleton Matthews claims his client Daniel Greene, 35, was at home with his wife some 57 miles away at the time of Jon Hickey’s killing. According to the newspaper, Greene has been charged with first degree murder in Hickey’s shooting death. Police discovered Hickey, 31, dead at home after being asked to do a wellness check. Charging documents indicate police have a video allegedly showing Greene entering Hickey’s home on the night of the murder. The motive for the crime, meanwhile, may have involved a woman. According to Detective Ryan O’Connor, Hickey was dating a previous paramour of Greene’s. A preliminary hearing into the matter has been set for January 2nd.