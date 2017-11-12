by In

Hillsboro, Oregon – Memorial for paramedic/firefighter killed by falling tree held Saturday

Tyler, Texas – Paramedic, police use can of Big Red to lure reluctant patient to hospital

Fairborn, Ohio – Paramedic overdoses while treating patient

Tecumseh, Mississippi – Assault on officer, medics case advances

Helena, Montana – First responders to carry overdose reversal kit

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania – EMT was fired due to gender, according to suit

Newcastle, UK – Drunk mother-to-be attacked paramedic who tried to help her when she was lying senseless on floor of metro station