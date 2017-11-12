Hillsboro, Oregon – Memorial for paramedic/firefighter killed by falling tree held Saturday
Tyler, Texas – Paramedic, police use can of Big Red to lure reluctant patient to hospital
Fairborn, Ohio – Paramedic overdoses while treating patient
Tecumseh, Mississippi – Assault on officer, medics case advances
Helena, Montana – First responders to carry overdose reversal kit
Lewisburg, Pennsylvania – EMT was fired due to gender, according to suit
Newcastle, UK – Drunk mother-to-be attacked paramedic who tried to help her when she was lying senseless on floor of metro station