UNITED STATES NEWS

** A memorial service is being held today in Jupiter, Florida for two paramedics who died June 1st in an ambulance rollover. WPTV (June 6) said the commemoration for Paul Besaw and Lahiri Garcia will occur at 9 a.m. at Palm Beach Gardens’ Christ Fellowship Church. Medics, and other emergency services responders from across Florida, are expected to attend. The public is also welcome.

** Michigan paramedics in Detroit got a start Wednesday when they were blocked from responding to a head injury patient by some 32 dogs inhabiting the home. ClickonDetroit (Dave Bartkowiak Jr./Nick Monacelli/June 7) said the morning call played out with medics having to herd the animals to the second floor of the premises to access the female patient, 47, who had taken a fall. Around 20 police officers and animal control workers also responded to the scene. According to the news site, the woman was transported to hospital but later died. The dogs, meanwhile, were removed from the home which is now likely to be condemned.