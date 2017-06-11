** South Carolina medic killed in head-on collision

** A South Carolina medic from Lexington County is dead after a Friday morning head-on collision between two cars. The State (Tim Flach/Jane Moon/June 10) said Carmen Franco Nunez, 42, died around 7:20 a.m. on SC 6 after an opposing car crossed the center line. At the time of her death, Nunez had worked EMS for ten years. Her untimely death adds to a growing line involving Lexington County public safety officials. According to the newspaper, a Sheriff’s Department employee was murdered at home in March while a civilian worker was killed in May.

** Kentucky police in Mount Sterling arrested a man Friday after he allegedly assaulted an EMT after the latter gave him a dose of Narcan. That is the word from WKYT (June 9) which said William Lillie has been tagged with 3rd degree assault. According to the news site, EMS found an unresponsive but uninjured Lillie in the back seat of a car after being hailed to an MVA in the early morning hours. When Lillie revived from his drug overdose, he violently pushed a medic and fled the ambulance. He was arrested a short time later. Montgomery Fire/EMS Battalion Chief Jeffrey Jackson said while those revived with Narcan often come up swinging when they come to, Lillie’s reaction was over the top.