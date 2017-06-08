** UK man jailed after spitting on paramedic, attacking police officer

UNITED KINGDOM NEWS



** Spitting on a trainee paramedic trying to help him has netted a Scottish man 7 months behind bars. That is the word from the Daily Record (Chris Taylor/June 8) which said Krzysztof Wachowski, 36, was given the sentence by Paisley Sheriff Tom McCartney Wednesday. According to the newspaper, Wachowski became unruly after EMS was hailed to treat an ill man on Canal Street. After ranting and raving, he spit on the medic, before kicking a police officer trying to restrain him. Wachowski was arrested and charged with assault and acting in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause fear or alarm. He pleaded guilty. His lawyer said his client suffered from a major alcohol problem.

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A sentencing hearing has been set for August 9th for a Tennessee EMS supervisor who pleaded guilty to stealing drugs from his ambulance service. The Crossville Chronicle (Michael Moser/June 7) said Cumberland County EMS’ Randy Lee Davidson, 47, has admitted official misconduct, forgery, and theft of less than $1,000 x 2 in connection with the allegations. According to the newspaper, Davidson was arrested after a sealed grand jury indictment. Investigators found he stole 36 fentanyl vials and 43 morphine vials between January 2015 and August 2016. He then apparently falsified documentation to make it appear as if the drugs were properly used. Davidson could face up to six years in prison, as well as several thousand dollars in fines.