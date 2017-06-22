** FDNY medic with ties to Hells Angels arrested for criminal mischief

UNITED STATES NEWS

** New York City police arrested a Fire Department of New York (FDNY) paramedic Wednesday for allegedly slashing the tires of a vehicle double parked in front of a gang clubhouse. The New York Post (Tina Moore/June 22) said Christopher Felix, 25, who may be member of Hells Angels, was charged with criminal mischief Thursday. According to the newspaper, Felix allegedly knifed the tires around 9:30 p.m. The car was making a delivery at the time. There is no word on upcoming court dates.