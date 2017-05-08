** Florida EMT arrested after threatening to kill woman

** Mississippi EMT going to jail for fondling vulnerable patient

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Florida police in Marion County arrested an EMT Sunday for allegedly threatening to kill a Summerfield woman. The Village-News (May 8) said Lake County Fire Rescue practitioner George L. Van Noy, 39, apparently issued the threat via text. According to the newspaper, Van Noy made the threat after the woman failed to respond to several of his phone calls and texts. He also threatened to kidnap and beat up the woman’s son. When confronted by police, Van Noy said they were taking the matter too seriously. There is no word on what charges have been leveled or when Van Noy’s next court date is.

** A Mississippi EMT from Lowndes County has been sentenced to 15 years in jail with 10 suspended for fondling a vulnerable patient. That is the word from WJTV (May 8) which said Bryan Englebert, 37, who pleaded guilty, will actually only serve 5 years behind bars. According to the news service, Englebert molested the patient during a transport to Columbus’ Baptist Memorial Hospital. Along with jail time, he will serve 5 years probation post release and will be placed on the sex offenders’ registry. He was also tasked with paying court costs and nearly $3,000 in fines.