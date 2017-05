by In

Winnipeg, Manitoba – Paramedics and firefighters take fewer sick days than most city workers, report suggests

Charlottetown, PEI – Paramedics, police now have Narcan kits to counteract fentanyl overdoses

Ottawa, Ontario – Paramedics face logistical headaches after ministry ordered policy changes

Dearborn, Michigan – Paramedic publicly scolds tailgating driver

Henderson, Nevada – Off-duty paramedic awarded after saving man’s life at bar

Portland, Oregon – EMTs can embed with police during protests again

Queensland, Australia – Pedal for Paramedics ride is fundraising for QAS legacy