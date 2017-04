by

Galveston, Texas – Ambulance overturns after crash

Paris, Texas – Ambulance collides with pickup truck, sending paramedics and driver to hospital

Plattsburgh, Pennsylvania – Police: Man assaulted city EMT/firefighter

Bridgeport, Connecticut – Motorist charged after ambulance crashes into tree

Springfield, Illinois – EMTs concerned after rise in carfentanil deaths

Queensland, Australia – Paramedics threatened with syringe, kicked, spat on in latest assaults

New South Wales, Australia – Outdated radio network putting lives at risk, paramedics warn