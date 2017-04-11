by In

Winnipeg, Manitoba – Manitoba government contemplates privatizing province-run air ambulances, water bombers

Toronto, Ontario – First anniversary of PTSD bill for first responders marked

Dundurn, Saskatchewan – Fallen soldiers, first responders to be honoured at 17 Wing Dundurn

Brooklyn, New York – Union says EMT’s death linked to injury suffered on the job

Scotland, UK – Blue light medics driven to 999 mercy dash by local resident after ambulance gets lost

New South Wales, Australia – Ambulance union members accused of deception demand apology

Cape Town, South Africa – Ambulance freed after flooding