** Body of missing UK paramedic found

** Court martial begins for former Canadian combat medic accused of sexually assaulting females at Ontario recruiting centres

UNITED KINGDOM NEWS

** Welsh police in Brecon have found the body of a paramedic missing since January 3rd. The Bristol Post (Michael Yong/January 9) said the remains of David Skeen, 51, who formerly lived in Bristol, were discovered Saturday by mountain rescue teams. According to the newspaper, Skeen was last seen around 9 a.m. on the day he disappeared. He told family he was going jogging. There is no word on whether or not foul play is suspected.

CANADA NEWS

** Court martial proceedings against a former combat medic accused of sexually assaulting female potential recruits began Monday in Gatineau, Quebec. That is the word from The Ottawa Citizen (London Free Press/January 8) which said the military trial for former petty officer James Wilks is expected to last about three weeks. The charges against Wilks pertain to his time working at London and Thunder Bay, Ontario recruiting centres between 2004-2009. During that time, he was tasked with doing rudimentary medical screening. Several females undergoing the exams claim Wilks fondled them during the process. Two other court martial proceedings against Wilks have already been conducted. In 2011, he was found guilty of sexually assaulting women in 2008-09 in Sarnia and London, Ontario. In September 2013, he was found guilty of 10 counts of sexual assault and 15 counts of breach of trust. He was tasked with serving a 30 month prison sentence, but is appealing. In the current trial, he stands accused of seven breaches of trust and one sexual assault.