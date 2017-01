by In

Espanola, Ontario – Paramedics ratify contract

Calgary, Alberta – Paramedics deliver baby in EMS station parking lot

Regina, Saskatchewan – EMS providers think single region could improve care

Lancashire, UK – Concern over shortage of paramedics

Burnley, UK – Stroke patient had to wait 2 hours for ambulance

Oxfordshire, UK – Huge surge in 999 calls puts ambulance service under pressure

Auckland, New Zealand – Striking St. John ambulance staff to be given green light to talk to media