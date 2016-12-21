** Virginia paramedic impersonator charged with murder

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Virginia man with previous arrests for impersonating both a paramedic and a police officer now stands accused of shooting a man to death. That is the word from The News Virginia (Bob Stuart/December 20) which said Augusta County resident Christopher Luke Simmons, 36, was charged this past weekend with killing the boyfriend of his ex-girlfriend. Police say he shot Christopher John Miller, 50, at the man’s residence. An hours long standoff then followed. Along with his impersonation tags, police records indicate Simmons’ criminal career has also included arson, larceny, and breaking and entering. He remains in the Middle River Regional jail without bond. A preliminary hearing on the murder charge is set for May 2nd.