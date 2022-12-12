by

Victoria, BC – Woman arrested after trying to stop paramedics from treating patient

Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan – EMS piloting Blue Tape program to prevent calls to same incident

Dayton, Ohio – Possible overdose victim collides with ambulance

Augusta, Maine – EMS at breaking point, commission says in final report

Memphis, Tennessee – Ambulance stolen from hospital

Cornwall, UK – Long serving Cornwall paramedic struck off after drink drive arrest

Pretoria, South Africa – South Africa is extremely short on ambulances and paramedics