** Funeral services set for Pennsylvania medic killed in Sunday ambulance crash

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Funeral services are set for Saturday for a Pennsylvania paramedic from Pittsburgh killed after a Sunday ambulance crash. WPXI (Taylor Spirito/November 29) said the commemoration for Nick Theofilis, 23, will take place at 10 am at the funeral home, while a Mass of Christian Burial will occur at 11 am at the St. Susanna Church-Christ the Divine Shepherd Parish. Internment will follow. According to the news site, Theofilis succumbed around 11:30 pm after the Penn Hills Ambulance he was driving hit another vehicle. Although emergency crews responded, he suffered a cardiac arrest and died later in hospital. There is no word on how the accident happened.