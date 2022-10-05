** Tennessee man flags down ambulance to ransack it for narcotics

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Tennessee police in Knoxville arrested a man Sunday for allegedly stopping an ambulance so that he could pilfer it for drugs. That is the word from WVLT (Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey/October 4) which said the 11 p.m. incident played out with Mark Denton, 44, first flagging down an ambulance and feigning a toe injury from a lawn mower. When medics declined to transport him to hospital, he entered the ambulance and began searching for narcotics. Police questioning revealed his toe injury occurred in 1971. Denton has been charged with disorderly conduct and public intoxication. No one was injured in the incident.