** BC seeking to boost rural/remote EMS staffing through temporary pay bumps

CANADA NEWS

** To boost rural and remote ambulance staffing, the BC government has apparently reached an accord with on-call paramedics that will see their pay jump from $2 to $12 per hour. Global News (Simon Little/October 24) said the deal, which is apparently temporary, will also see overtime/recall shifts paid on evenings and weekends at double the overtime rate. According to the news site, the initiative went into effect October 22nd and will run at least until New Year’s Eve. Successful contract negotiations, which began earlier this month, could, however, impact the agreement. The new approach replaces a June project that saw medics offered $100 per shift for taking regular on-call and for those willing to work for two to four week placements in remote communities.