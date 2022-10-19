** Alabama fire medic facing trial on drug charges

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A former Alabama fire medic from Dothan will now be facing trial for allegedly stealing 42 Fentanyl vials from his fire department. WTVY (Ken Curtis/October 18) said Jesse Taylor, who has now been indicted, was arrested in March on two felony charges. According to the news site, a Class A trafficking tag has been added due to the high numbers of vials apparently taken. Taylor, who was fired after being arrested, will be arraigned December 7th. His trial is set for February 2023.