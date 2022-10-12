** New York EMT sentenced after sexually abusing work colleague

** A New York EMT from Tuckahoe has been sentenced to 10 years’ probation for sexually abusing a work colleague while she slept. That is the word from the MidHudson News (October 11) which said Mount Vernon practitioner Terry Parker, 29, was handed the sentence earlier this week in relation to the March 22, 2021 incident. According to the newspaper, Parker pleaded guilty to felony sexual abuse after he apparently attacked the woman in his car after a work gathering. He was giving her a ride home at the time. Along with probation, he must register as a sex offender. There is no word on the status of his licence or his job.