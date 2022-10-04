** NY EMS lieutenant died after being stabbed 19 times in the chest: reports

** More information is trickling out about the Thursday murder of a New York EMS lieutenant, with the latest revelations saying Allison Russo-Elling, 61, was stabbed nineteen different times in the chest before she succumbed. 6ABC (Aaron Katersky/October 1) said the killing was caught on multiple surveillance cameras near the bodega where she was attacked. Russo-Elling had stopped to get lunch when Peter Zisopoulos, 34, alleged pulled a steak knife, lunged at her, knocked her on her back, and began stabbing her. According to the new site, video also shows Zisopoulos scaring away a bystander who attempted to aid the stricken medic. Zisopoulos, who fled the scene shortly afterwards, was arrested after a stand-off at his apartment. He has been charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. He has no prior criminal record and the victim was unknown to him.