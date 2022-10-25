** Ottawa, Ontario seeing ever increasing number of Code Zeros

** Ottawa citizens are apparently seeing an increasing level of Code Zeros where no ambulances are available to respond to calls. That is the word from City News (Anil Jhalli/October 24) which said 2022 so far has seen 1,000 such events, while 2021 recorded 750. Professional Paramedic Association of Ottawa president Daryl Wilton said this year’s number is unprecedented with no signs that it will improve. He said inadequate hospital bed numbers are partly creating the problem due to the lengthy ER offload delays created. By way of offering a solution, Wilton said both the city and the province need to contribute, since both fund paramedic services.