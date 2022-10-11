** Newfoundland and Labrador actively recruiting medics from across Canada

** Newfoundland and Labrador are apparently actively recruiting across Canada for paramedics. That is the word from VOCM (October 11) which said the government has stumped up cash and incentives to drive its Come Home Year to bring health care workers back to the province. Health Minister Tom Osborne drew attention to the initiative after criticism from paramedics on ongoing red alerts and inadequate paramedic numbers. Newfoundland and Labrador Association of Public and Private Employees (NAPE) spokesman Jerry Earle said EMS practitioners are working ridiculously long hours, particularly in places like Happy Valley-Goose Bay. Earle said one medic there was asked to work 1,000 hours overtime over a 12 month period.