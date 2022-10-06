** New York suspect arraigned in stabbing murder of FDNY EMT

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Arraignment proceedings were held Thursday for the accused killer of a Fire Department of New York (FDNY) EMT. Pix11 (Aaron Feis/Anthony DiLorenzo/October 6) said the attorney for Peter Zisopoulos, 34, pleaded not guilty on the former’s behalf. According to the news site, Zisopoulos attended the hearing via video link as he is currently incarcerated at Bellevue Hospital. He has been charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the September 29th Astoria attack that killed EMS Lt. Allison Russo-Elling, 61. Meanwhile, Zisopoulos, who has been described as schizophrenic, is set to undergo a psychiatric evaluation to determine his fitness to stand trial. The results will go before a judge at a November 29th hearing. The case appears to be taking a similar path to that of the 2017 murder of FDNY EMT Yadira Arroyo. In that instance, the suspect managed to prevent his case from coming to trial for five years due to his alleged mental unfitness.