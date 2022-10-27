** Quebec man in BC tased, arrested after firing on paramedic, police

CANADA NEWS

** November 2nd has been set as the first court date for a Quebec man, 39, accused of firing on Trail, BC paramedics and police Tuesday. That is the word from the Rossland Telegraph (October 26) which said the 11:48 pm incident played out outside the ambulance station while police were trying to calm the man down. According to the newspaper, matters escalated and the man fired at two police officers and three paramedics. He was then tased and taken into custody on several firearms related charges. Additional tags could include attempted murder. No one was injured in the incident.