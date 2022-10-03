** Funeral services set for Wednesday for FDNY EMT stabbed to death while on duty

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Funeral services are set for Wednesday for a Fire Department of New York (FDNY) EMS lieutenant who was stabbed to death while on duty in Queens last Thursday. News 12 Westchester (October 2) said the commemoration for Lt. Allison Russo-Elling, 61, will take place at the Tilles Center for Performing Arts at 11 a.m. A wake will be held both Monday and Tuesday, the former from 2-4 p.m., while the latter will take place from 7-9 p.m. The New York Post (Haley Brown/Khristina Narizhnaya/Melissa Klein/October 1) said the death of Russo-Elling, who worked out of EMS Station 17 in the Bronx, has prompted calls to defund politicians. Neighbours of the man arrested for her murder say he was crazy and would wander aimlessly. Peter Zisopoulos, 34, is currently being held in Bellevue Hospital while awaiting his next court date.